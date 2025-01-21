India News

Republic Day 2025: 10 Quotes by Bhagat Singh

Republic Day 2025

"Your life can only be successful if you have a definite goal and are fully dedicated to it."

Bhagat Singh

"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit."

Bhagat Singh Inspired Quotes

"Organized strength is the greatest strength."

Motivational Quotes by Bhagat Singh

"Life is lived on one's own; others' shoulders are only for carrying funeral processions."

Bhagat Singh Quotes

"Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is the imprescriptible birthright of all."

Inspiring Words of Bhagat Singh

"If you want to make the deaf hear, you have to make a loud noise."

Precious Words of Bhagat Singh

"I have only one goal in life, and that is the freedom of my country; no other goal can tempt me."

Bhagat Singh's Message for Youth

"My pen is so familiar with my feelings that even if I want to write about love, it writes about revolution."

Bhagat Singh Photo

"Even after death, the love for my nation will not leave my heart; even my soil will exude the fragrance of my homeland."

Bhagat Singh Message

"A man only acts when he is convinced of the importance of his work."

