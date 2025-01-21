India News
"Your life can only be successful if you have a definite goal and are fully dedicated to it."
"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit."
"Organized strength is the greatest strength."
"Life is lived on one's own; others' shoulders are only for carrying funeral processions."
"Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is the imprescriptible birthright of all."
"If you want to make the deaf hear, you have to make a loud noise."
"I have only one goal in life, and that is the freedom of my country; no other goal can tempt me."
"My pen is so familiar with my feelings that even if I want to write about love, it writes about revolution."
"Even after death, the love for my nation will not leave my heart; even my soil will exude the fragrance of my homeland."
"A man only acts when he is convinced of the importance of his work."
