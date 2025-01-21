Who is Dhruv Rathee? Why is he in news for Kejriwal's documentary?

Career
Dhruv Rathee is a YouTuber and social media influencer known for his political analysis videos. Popular among youth, he openly expresses his views on social issues.
Dhruv Rathee released a documentary on Arvind Kejriwal, showcasing the former Delhi CM's struggles, achievements, and key political events.
Delhi Police stopped a private media screening, which Dhruv Rathee criticized on his YouTube channel.
Reasons for the ban included political and legal concerns, alleged factual misrepresentation, and potential government impact.
The documentary received 7.8 million views in one day on YouTube, sparking widespread discussion.
Born in Haryana in 1994, Rathee completed his early education there before pursuing higher studies in Germany.
Rathee holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's in Renewable Energy from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.
After returning to India, Rathee gained prominence on YouTube. He has 12.9M Instagram and 26.9M YouTube followers.
Rathee married Julie Lbr, a German citizen, in 2020. They often share glimpses of their life, including their son, on social media.
Priya Saroj: Education, career, and link to cricketer Rinku Singh
Who is Alka Lamba? Know her education, politics, and personal life
Chirag Paswan, Sachin Pilot and more: India's most dashing politicians
Arvind Kejriwal to Atishi: Top 10 educated AAP candidates