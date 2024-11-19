India News

Delhi air pollution crisis: AQI above 500 due to THESE reasons

Delhi's pollution reaches dangerous levels

The national capital's pollution is continuously increasing. The latest report shows AQI levels crossing 500

Alarm bells ring for Delhi residents

The Central Pollution Control Board has categorized the national capital's air quality as 'severe' on November 18th

Delhi becomes a gas chamber

A map released from space shows a blanket of smoke over Delhi's sky

Pollution increases allergies

The thick blanket of smoke and fog in Delhi is causing visibility issues. Some people have also complained of itching and watery eyes

AAP government's efforts fail

The AAP government in Delhi has made minor changes to office timings. Some offices open an hour earlier, while others have slightly delayed timings

Traffic crawls at a snail's pace

Delhi's pollution is primarily caused by vehicles. Despite public transport, the roads are congested with private vehicles

Daily vehicle sales contribute to pollution

According to RTO records, around 1100 two-wheelers and 500 cars are registered daily in the national capital, excluding commercial vehicles

Visibility decreases in winter

Dense fog during winter months contributes to increased pollution levels

Neighboring states blamed for pollution

Stubble burning in neighboring states like Punjab and Haryana significantly contributes to Delhi's pollution

