Delhi air pollution crisis: AQI above 500 due to THESE reasons

India News
The national capital's pollution is continuously increasing. The latest report shows AQI levels crossing 500
The Central Pollution Control Board has categorized the national capital's air quality as 'severe' on November 18th
A map released from space shows a blanket of smoke over Delhi's sky
The thick blanket of smoke and fog in Delhi is causing visibility issues. Some people have also complained of itching and watery eyes
The AAP government in Delhi has made minor changes to office timings. Some offices open an hour earlier, while others have slightly delayed timings
Delhi's pollution is primarily caused by vehicles. Despite public transport, the roads are congested with private vehicles
According to RTO records, around 1100 two-wheelers and 500 cars are registered daily in the national capital, excluding commercial vehicles
Dense fog during winter months contributes to increased pollution levels
Stubble burning in neighboring states like Punjab and Haryana significantly contributes to Delhi's pollution