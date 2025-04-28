Delhi Weather, April 28: What to expect this Monday

Delhi will see bright sunshine and oppressive heat on Monday. Residents are advised to brace for it as the heat risks are rising. Here’s the forecast for the day.
Max Temperature: 41.7°C
Min Temperature: 25.6°C
Real Feel: 42.2°C
Sunrise: 5:43 AM
Sunset: 6:55 PM
The heat can cause dehydration, and heat-related illnesses. Delhiites are strongly advised to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated.
If you must go out, wear light clothing, carry water, and use sun protection. Those with medical conditions should take extra precautions.
