Delhi Weather, April 28: What to expect this Monday

india Apr 28 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Freepik
Delhi Weather on Monday

Delhi will see bright sunshine and oppressive heat on Monday. Residents are advised to brace for it as the heat risks are rising. Here’s the forecast for the day.

Image credits: Freepik
Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 41.7°C 

Min Temperature: 25.6°C 

Real Feel: 42.2°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:43 AM 

Sunset: 6:55 PM

Image credits: Adobe Express
Stay indoors

The heat can cause dehydration, and heat-related illnesses. Delhiites are strongly advised to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated.

Image credits: Adobe Express
Stay safe

If you must go out, wear light clothing, carry water, and use sun protection. Those with medical conditions should take extra precautions.

Image credits: Adobe Express

