Maharashtra Weather, April 28: Rising temperatures and humidity

india Apr 28 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh
Maharashtra Weather on Monday

Maharashtra is set to experience widespread heat and sunshine on Monday. The day will see rising temperatures, making it important for residents to take precautions.

Image credits: Freepik
Mumbai

Warm and humid with a sticky feel throughout the day. 

Max Temperature: 35°C 

Min Temperature: 27.2°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

Image credits: Freepik
Pune

Dry heat. Hydration is essential. 

Max Temperature: 39.4°C 

Min Temperature: 21.6°C 

Real Feel: 41.7°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Nagpur

Hot throughout the day, with little relief even after sunset. 

Max Temperature: 39.4°C 

Min Temperature: 24.4°C 

Real Feel: 40.6°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Thane

Hot and humid; expect discomfort in open areas. 

Max Temperature: 36.6°C 

Min Temperature: 26.1°C 

Real Feel: 41.7°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Nashik

Dry and very warm with minimal cloud cover. 

Max Temperature: 40°C 

Min Temperature: 21.1°C 

Real Feel: 41.1°C

Image credits: Adobe Express

