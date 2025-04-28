Maharashtra Weather, April 28: Rising temperatures and humidity

Maharashtra is set to experience widespread heat and sunshine on Monday. The day will see rising temperatures, making it important for residents to take precautions.
Warm and humid with a sticky feel throughout the day.
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 27.2°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Dry heat. Hydration is essential.
Max Temperature: 39.4°C
Min Temperature: 21.6°C
Real Feel: 41.7°C
Hot throughout the day, with little relief even after sunset.
Min Temperature: 24.4°C
Real Feel: 40.6°C
Hot and humid; expect discomfort in open areas.
Max Temperature: 36.6°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Dry and very warm with minimal cloud cover.
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 21.1°C
Real Feel: 41.1°C
