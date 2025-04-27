English

Delhi Weather, April 27: Blazing Sunday heat; Stay safe

Author: Ishwi Singh
Delhi Weather on Sunday

Residents of Delhi are experiencing another sweltering day as temperatures continue to climb. Sunday will peak at a scorching 40.5°C.

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 40.5°C 

Min Temperature: 25°C 

Real Feel: 42°C

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:44 AM 

Sunset: 6:55 PM

Take precautions

Residents must stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and limit strenuous outdoor activity during peak hours.

Stay safe!

The temperatures are rising. Delhiites are bracing for a tough week ahead.

