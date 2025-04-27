Delhi Weather, April 27: Blazing Sunday heat; Stay safe

Residents of Delhi are experiencing another sweltering day as temperatures continue to climb. Sunday will peak at a scorching 40.5°C.
Max Temperature: 40.5°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Sunrise: 5:44 AM
Sunset: 6:55 PM
Residents must stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and limit strenuous outdoor activity during peak hours.
The temperatures are rising. Delhiites are bracing for a tough week ahead.
Maharashtra Weather, April 26: Soaring temperatures; no rain expected
Delhi Weather, April 26: Saturday at 40.6°C; Clouds may offer relief
Maharashtra Weather, April 25: Sunshine and high temps across cities
Delhi Weather, April 25: Blazing sun and rising heat risks