Maharashtra Weather, April 27: Sizzling Sunday heat across the state

Temperatures are constantly soaring across major cities in Maharashtra. Stay indoors during peak hours, remain hydrated, and avoid prolonged sun exposure.
Uncomfortable heat and humidity throughout the day.
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 40.5°C
Bright sunshine, extreme heat.
Max Temperature: 39.5°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 40°C
One of the hottest cities in Maharashtra today.
Max Temperature: 38.3°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Take precautions against the heat.
Max Temperature: 36.6°C
Min Temperature: 25.5°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Bright sun and very warm conditions.
Min Temperature: 20.5°C
Delhi Weather, April 27: Blazing Sunday heat; Stay safe
Maharashtra Weather, April 26: Soaring temperatures; no rain expected
Delhi Weather, April 26: Saturday at 40.6°C; Clouds may offer relief
Maharashtra Weather, April 25: Sunshine and high temps across cities