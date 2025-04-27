English

Maharashtra Weather, April 27: Sizzling Sunday heat across the state

india Apr 27 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
Maharashtra Weather on Sunday

Temperatures are constantly soaring across major cities in Maharashtra. Stay indoors during peak hours, remain hydrated, and avoid prolonged sun exposure.

Image credits: Adobe Express
Mumbai

Uncomfortable heat and humidity throughout the day. 

Max Temperature: 35°C 

Min Temperature: 26°C 

Real Feel: 40.5°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Pune

Bright sunshine, extreme heat. 

Max Temperature: 39.5°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Nagpur

One of the hottest cities in Maharashtra today. 

Max Temperature: 38.3°C 

Min Temperature: 23°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Thane

Take precautions against the heat. 

Max Temperature: 36.6°C 

Min Temperature: 25.5°C 

Real Feel: 41°C

Image credits: Freepik
Nashik

Bright sun and very warm conditions. 

Max Temperature: 39.5°C 

Min Temperature: 20.5°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

Image credits: Freepik

