Who is Divija, daughter of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis?

Deputy CM with his daughter

Amidst the Maharashtra assembly elections, know about Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's daughter.

Fadnavis's 15-Year-Old Daughter

Divija Fadnavis, the 15-year-old daughter of Devendra Fadnavis, captivates with her beauty and simplicity.

Fadnavis's Daughter's Activities

While pursuing her studies, Divija uses social media to raise awareness about global warming and cleanliness.

Seen in Traditional Rituals

Divija's photos from Ganesh Puja surfaced recently. She often posts pictures participating in traditional rituals.

Fadnavis Shares Daughter's Photo

Devendra Fadnavis shared pictures with Divija on Daughter's Day, receiving numerous comments. He balances politics and family time.

Maharashtra Deputy CM's wife

Fadnavis married Amruta Ranade in 2006. She's an Associate Vice President at Axis Bank and also a model.

