Who is Divija, daughter of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis?

India News
Amidst the Maharashtra assembly elections, know about Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's daughter.
Divija Fadnavis, the 15-year-old daughter of Devendra Fadnavis, captivates with her beauty and simplicity.
While pursuing her studies, Divija uses social media to raise awareness about global warming and cleanliness.
Divija's photos from Ganesh Puja surfaced recently. She often posts pictures participating in traditional rituals.
Devendra Fadnavis shared pictures with Divija on Daughter's Day, receiving numerous comments. He balances politics and family time.
Fadnavis married Amruta Ranade in 2006. She's an Associate Vice President at Axis Bank and also a model.