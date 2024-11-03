Kashmir Terrorist Attacks Surge in October 2024

India News
3 terrorists were eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir in 36 hours. 5 terrorist attacks have occurred in October, targeting several migrants.
Three encounters have taken place in Srinagar, Bandipora, and Anantnag in Kashmir in the last two days. Three terrorists have been neutralised.
3 terrorists were killed in Akhnoor on October 28 when terrorists attacked an army ambulance near the LoC and tried to escape.
On October 24, PAFF terrorists attacked an army vehicle in Baramulla. The terrorists attacked and fled into the forest.
On October 24, terrorists shot and injured a worker in Batgund, Pulwama district, South Kashmir.
On October 20, terrorists killed 7 people in Ganderbal, including a doctor, an engineer from Madhya Pradesh, and 5 labourers from Punjab-Bihar.
On October 16, terrorists shot a migrant youth in Shopian.