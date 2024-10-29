India News

Why Dr. Mahua Maji is contesting from Ranchi

Mahua Maji takes on BJP stronghold

JMM candidate Mahua Maji is contesting from Ranchi, a BJP stronghold. Discover her reasons for choosing this challenging seat and her aspirations.

Mahua Maji's vision for Ranchi

Mahua Maji, the JMM candidate from Ranchi, outlines her vision for the city's transformation.

Ranchi seat: 34 years under BJP rule

Mahua Maji explains her decision to contest from Ranchi, a seat held by the BJP for 34 years.

Why she's running for MLA

Mahua Maji aims to elevate her city and state, transforming Ranchi into a metro city.

Claims full support from INDIA alliance

Mahua Maji believes she has the full backing of the INDIA alliance.

Prioritizing Ranchi's key issues

She prioritizes addressing Ranchi's waterlogging and road infrastructure challenges.

Her work as a Rajya Sabha MP

As a Rajya Sabha MP, she raised concerns about Jharkhand's laborers and coal mine issues.

Aspirations for Jharkhand Assembly

She aims to serve her state and city, bringing her diverse experience to the Assembly.

Mahua Maji ready to serve her district

She wants to directly serve her state as an MLA, focusing on Ranchi's development.

Find Next One