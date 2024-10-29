India News
JMM candidate Mahua Maji is contesting from Ranchi, a BJP stronghold. Discover her reasons for choosing this challenging seat and her aspirations.
Mahua Maji, the JMM candidate from Ranchi, outlines her vision for the city's transformation.
Mahua Maji aims to elevate her city and state, transforming Ranchi into a metro city.
Mahua Maji believes she has the full backing of the INDIA alliance.
She prioritizes addressing Ranchi's waterlogging and road infrastructure challenges.
As a Rajya Sabha MP, she raised concerns about Jharkhand's laborers and coal mine issues.
She aims to serve her state and city, bringing her diverse experience to the Assembly.
