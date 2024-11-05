India News

Uddhav Thackeray expels 5 rebel leaders for anti-party activities

Why did Shiv Sena UBT take this action?

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray expelled five leaders for anti-party activities. Find out who they are.

Expelled leaders include former MLA

These leaders did not withdraw nominations for the November 20 assembly elections. This includes former Bhiwandi East MLA Rupesh Mhatre.

Other leaders expelled from the party

Other leaders include Vishwas Nandekar, Chandrakant Ghugul, Sanjay Awari and Prasad Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray's message

This move by Shiv Sena (UBT) aims to maintain unity during the election season. Uddhav Thackeray sent a clear message against indiscipline.

Thackeray had already hinted at this

Uddhav Thackeray has spoken about party discipline and internal unity on several occasions, and this step seems to be in that direction.

New direction for election strategy

This expulsion may give a new direction to the election strategy, as these leaders are now expected to stand against Shiv Sena (UBT).

Party sets things right before voting

Shiv Sena UBT, contesting under the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, wants to set everything right before voting. This expulsion is considered a decision taken under that.

Find Next One