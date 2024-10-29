Digital Arrest Scam: Tips to Protect Yourself

India News
Digital arrest scams are a new form of cybercrime. Learn how to identify these scams and protect yourself.
Digital arrest scams are increasing in metro cities. This new cyber fraud involves extorting money by threatening legal action.
Victims receive a call, email, or message claiming they are under investigation for illegal activities like identity theft or money laundering.
Scammers impersonate officials and pressure victims with threats of arrest or legal action if they don't comply, instilling fear.
Be wary of calls, emails, or messages from anyone claiming to be an official and saying you're in trouble.
Remember, real law enforcement officers will never ask for your banking details or payments.
Cybercriminals often use alarming language to create a sense of urgency so you react quickly.
Avoid making hasty decisions without verifying any information. If you doubt a call, contact the agency directly.
Stay calm and don't panic. Don't share personal details or sensitive information with unknown numbers.
If you think you are a victim of fraud, immediately report it to your nearest police station or cybercrime department.