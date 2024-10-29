India News

Digital Arrest Scam: Tips to Protect Yourself

Digital Arrest Scam

Digital arrest scams are a new form of cybercrime. Learn how to identify these scams and protect yourself.

Digital Arrest Scams Rising in Metro Cities

Digital arrest scams are increasing in metro cities. This new cyber fraud involves extorting money by threatening legal action.

How the Scam Works

Victims receive a call, email, or message claiming they are under investigation for illegal activities like identity theft or money laundering.

Threats of Arrest to Extort Money

Scammers impersonate officials and pressure victims with threats of arrest or legal action if they don't comply, instilling fear.

Impersonating Officials

Be wary of calls, emails, or messages from anyone claiming to be an official and saying you're in trouble.

1. Keep this in mind

Remember, real law enforcement officers will never ask for your banking details or payments.

2. Never panic on unknown calls

Cybercriminals often use alarming language to create a sense of urgency so you react quickly.

3. Avoid making hasty decisions

Avoid making hasty decisions without verifying any information. If you doubt a call, contact the agency directly.

4. Avoid sharing personal details

Stay calm and don't panic. Don't share personal details or sensitive information with unknown numbers.

5. Immediately inform the police

If you think you are a victim of fraud, immediately report it to your nearest police station or cybercrime department.

