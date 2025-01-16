Chirag Paswan, Sachin Pilot and more: India's most dashing politicians

India News
Many Indian politicians are known for their looks and personality. Their fashion sense and style are followed by today's youth.
Aaditya Thackeray is known for his speeches and casual style. His look is popular among young people.
Chirag Paswan, from Bollywood to politics, maintains impeccable fashion and style. His beard and hairstyle are admired by many.
Sachin Pilot is popular across India. His looks and fashion sense have earned him the nickname 'Salman Khan of Politics'.
AAP leader and actress Parineeti Chopra's husband, Raghav Chadha, is known for his dressing style.
Arvind Kejriwal to Atishi: Top 10 educated AAP candidates
Who is Laurene Powell? Steve Jobs' wife visits Mahakumbh 2025
New Delhi Station: Earnings, passenger stats and other facts
Ladli Behna Yojana: Mohan Yadav govt remove 1.63 lakh women from list