India News

Chirag Paswan, Sachin Pilot and more: India's most dashing politicians

Most Handsome Politicians of India

Many Indian politicians are known for their looks and personality. Their fashion sense and style are followed by today's youth.

Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray is known for his speeches and casual style. His look is popular among young people.

Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan, from Bollywood to politics, maintains impeccable fashion and style. His beard and hairstyle are admired by many.

Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot is popular across India. His looks and fashion sense have earned him the nickname 'Salman Khan of Politics'.

Raghav Chadha

AAP leader and actress Parineeti Chopra's husband, Raghav Chadha, is known for his dressing style.

Arvind Kejriwal to Atishi: Top 10 educated AAP candidates

Who is Laurene Powell? Steve Jobs' wife visits Mahakumbh 2025

New Delhi Station: Earnings, passenger stats and other facts

Ladli Behna Yojana: Mohan Yadav govt remove 1.63 lakh women from list