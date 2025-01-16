India News

Arvind Kejriwal to Atishi: Top 10 educated AAP candidates

Top 10 Educated AAP Candidates

Key AAP candidates in 2025 Delhi Assembly elections boast impressive educational qualifications. Leaders like Kejriwal, Atishi Singh, and Manish Sisodia are highly educated.

Education, Degrees, and Net Worth of AAP Candidates

Explore the education, degrees, and net worth of 10 prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

1. Arvind Kejriwal: IITian and Net Worth

He graduated from IIT Kharagpur with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1989 and joined the IRS in 1992. His net worth is Rs 1.92 crore.

2. Manish Sisodia: Delhi University Graduate

Manish Sisodia graduated from Delhi University with a degree in Journalism and has implemented significant educational reforms. His net worth is Rs 5.13 crore.

3. Atishi Singh: Oxford University Alumna

Atishi Singh, a prominent AAP leader, earned a B.A. in History from St. Stephen's College and pursued postgraduate studies at Oxford University. Her net worth is Rs 9.02 lakh.

4. Raghav Chadha: London School of Economics

Graduated in Commerce from Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, earned a CA degree, and completed a course in Finance and Business from LSE. His net worth is Rs 4.89 crore.

5. Avadh Pratap Ojha: M.Sc in Mathematics

Avadh Ojha, a renowned UPSC teacher, holds a Graduation and Master's degree (M.Sc) in Mathematics from Patna University. His net worth is Rs 75 lakh.

6. Rakhi Bidlan: MA in Mass Communication

Rakhi Bidlan graduated with a B.A. Honors in Journalism from Delhi University and then pursued a Master's degree (M.A.) in Mass Communication. Her net worth is Rs 45 lakh.

7. Rakesh Jatav: Delhi University Alumnus

Rakesh Jatav was educated at Delhi University and served as a councilor from Mangolpuri. His net worth is ₹32 lakh.

8. Anjana Parcha: B.A. Degree Holder

Anjana Parcha holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree from Chaudhary Charan Singh University. Her net worth is ₹9.02 lakh.

9. Padma Shri Jitendra Singh Shanty

Jitendra Singh Shanty is a Padma Shri awardee for social work. He studied up to 10th grade at Government Boys Secondary School, Delhi. His net worth is Rs 3.5 crore.

10. Pradeep Mittal: Punjab School Education Board

Pradeep Mittal passed his 12th grade from the Punjab School Education Board in 1995. His net worth is ₹37.50 lakh.

