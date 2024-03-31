Where is Katchatheevu island located?

India News
Katchatheevu Island is a small island between Rameshwaram and mainland Sri Lanka. It is an area between the northern coast of Sri Lanka and the southeastern coast of India.
Every year prayers are held for a week in this church in February-March. These prayers were interrupted during the Sri Lankan civil war in 1983.
Between 1974 and 1976, Indira Gandhi signed 4 maritime boundary agreements with Sri Lanka, under which Katchatheevu's control was ceded to Sri Lanka.
In the year 1991, a demand was raised in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to include the island back in India. Jayalalithaa moved the SC in 2008 against the Centre's decision.
The then CM of Tamil Nadu demanded the Supreme Court declare the agreement between both countries unconstitutional.
Fishermen from Tamil Nadu often clash with the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing in the vicinity of Katchatheevu.
Its strategic location has implications for fishing rights, maritime security, and geopolitical interests in the region.
Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Weakening India’s unity, integrity and interests has been Congress’ way of working for 75 years and counting."