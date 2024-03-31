India News

Where is Katchatheevu island located?

Image credits: social media

Island between Rameshwaram and Sri Lanka

Katchatheevu Island is a small island between Rameshwaram and mainland Sri Lanka. It is an area between the northern coast of Sri Lanka and the southeastern coast of India.
 

Image credits: social media

St Antony's Church in Katchatheevu

Every year prayers are held for a week in this church in February-March. These prayers were interrupted during the Sri Lankan civil war in 1983.
 

Image credits: social media

Agreement of former PM Indira Gandhi

Between 1974 and 1976, Indira Gandhi signed 4 maritime boundary agreements with Sri Lanka, under which Katchatheevu's control was ceded to Sri Lanka.
 

Image credits: social media

Supreme Court intervention

In the year 1991, a demand was raised in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to include the island back in India. Jayalalithaa moved the SC in 2008 against the Centre's decision.
 

Image credits: social media

Jayalalithaa's demand

The then CM of Tamil Nadu demanded the Supreme Court declare the agreement between both countries unconstitutional. 

Image credits: social media

Fishing disputes

Fishermen from Tamil Nadu often clash with the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing in the vicinity of Katchatheevu.

Image credits: social media

Maritime Boundary

Its strategic location has implications for fishing rights, maritime security, and geopolitical interests in the region.

Image credits: social media

PM Modi reacted on Indira Gandhi's decision

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Weakening India’s unity, integrity and interests has been Congress’ way of working for 75 years and counting."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One