Registration of old vehicles will be canceled from April 1

Registration of all vehicles older than 15 years will be cancelled across the country from April 1. 

Old vehicles will become junk from April 1

After April 1, these vehicles will become junk. The government has taken this decision with a view to maintaining environmental balance.

Old car will be confiscated

The government has announced that if a vehicle older than 15 years is found running on the road from April, it will be confiscated.

New vehicle scrap policy from June

The government will also implement the new vehicle scrap policy for environmental protection from June 1, 2024.

5-year extension available

Vehicles older than 15 years will have to get tested and get a fitness certificate. After this, the vehicle will get an extension for 5 years.

You will get benefit on scrapping

Customers will benefit by scrapping the vehicle. The government will assess the cost of the vehicle and pay 4 to 6 percent. Otherwise, if caught, the vehicle will be confiscated

Only two chances for re-registration

Only two chances will be given for re-registration of any vehicle older than 15 years, whether four-wheeler or two-wheeler. 

