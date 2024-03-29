India News

Here's why RBI will NOT accept or exchange Rs 2,000 notes on April 1

No exchange/accepting Rs 2000 notes

RBI announced that it will not be exchanging or accepting Rs 2,000 notes on April 1 due to the annual closing of accounts. The service will resume on April 2.

What statement said?

"The facility of exchange/deposit of Rs 2,000 banknotes will not be available on April 1, 2024, due to Annual Closing. It will resume April 2, 2024," the RBI said in a statement. 

97.62% of the Rs 2,000 notes returned

As of February 29, the RBI said that approximately 97.62% of the Rs 2,000 currency notes have been returned to the banking system. 

Rs 2,000 discontinued

On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced Rs 2,000 bank notes were to be discontinued from circulation & urged public to deposit them in banks or exchange them.

