Here's why RBI will NOT accept or exchange Rs 2,000 notes on April 1

India News
RBI announced that it will not be exchanging or accepting Rs 2,000 notes on April 1 due to the annual closing of accounts. The service will resume on April 2.
"The facility of exchange/deposit of Rs 2,000 banknotes will not be available on April 1, 2024, due to Annual Closing. It will resume April 2, 2024," the RBI said in a statement.
As of February 29, the RBI said that approximately 97.62% of the Rs 2,000 currency notes have been returned to the banking system.
On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced Rs 2,000 bank notes were to be discontinued from circulation & urged public to deposit them in banks or exchange them.