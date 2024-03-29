India News

5 facts about Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal

1. Former IRS officer

She is a former Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, who served in the Income Tax (I-T) department for 22 years.

2. Where did she meet Arvind?

She met Arvind Kejriwal during a training programme in Bhopal. Sunita is from a 1994 batch IRS officer, while Kejriwal is a 1995-batch officer.

3. Took voluntary retirement

Opted for voluntary retirement from the I-T department in 2016. Her last posting was at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Delhi where she served as the Income Tax Commissioner.

4. Helped with early days in AAP

She was often seen with Arvind Kejriwal during the Indian Against Corruption movement, and during the early days of the Aam Aadmi Party. 

5. Took leave to campaign

She even took a leave from office to help Arvind Kejriwal contest against Narendra Modi from Varanasi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

