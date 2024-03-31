India News

Kejriwal's 6 poll guarantees: No powercuts, statehood to Delhi & more

Sunita Kejriwal read out 6 poll promises

Kejriwal's message, including 6 poll promises, was delivered at a mega Opposition rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan by his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

1. Electricity across country

"We will make arrangements for 24-hour electricity across the country."

2. Free electricity for poor

"We will make the electricity of the poor free across the country."

3. Excellent govt school

"We will make excellent government school in every village."

4. Mohalla Clinic everywhere

"We will make Mohalla Clinic in every village & mohalla. We will make multi-speciality govt hospital in every district. We will make arrangements for free treatment for all."

5. Fair prices for crop

"We will give appropriate cost of crops to farmers according to MSP as given in the Swaminathan Commission Report."

6. Statehood to Delhi

"We will give Delhi the status of a state."

