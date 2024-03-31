Kejriwal's 6 poll guarantees: No powercuts, statehood to Delhi & more

India News
Kejriwal's message, including 6 poll promises, was delivered at a mega Opposition rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan by his wife Sunita Kejriwal.
"We will make arrangements for 24-hour electricity across the country."
"We will make the electricity of the poor free across the country."
"We will make excellent government school in every village."
"We will make Mohalla Clinic in every village & mohalla. We will make multi-speciality govt hospital in every district. We will make arrangements for free treatment for all."
"We will give appropriate cost of crops to farmers according to MSP as given in the Swaminathan Commission Report."
"We will give Delhi the status of a state."