What is the theme of Republic Day Celebrations 2024?

'Viksit Bharat and Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka

'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and 'Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka' (India - Mother of Democracy) are the chosen themes.

PM's Vision:

Aligned with PM Narendra Modi's belief that India is the true "Mother of Democracy."

Tableaux Presentation:

States and government departments will use these themes in their tableaux.

Diverse Progress Showcase:

The tableaux will reflect India's advancements in technology, infrastructure, and cultural heritage.

Democratic Spirit Emphasis:

Themes underscore India's commitment to democratic principles.

Symbolic 75th Republic Day:

The celebration signifies the nation's progress and democratic ideals on its 75th Republic Day.

