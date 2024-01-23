What is the theme of Republic Day Celebrations 2024?

India News
'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and 'Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka' (India - Mother of Democracy) are the chosen themes.
Aligned with PM Narendra Modi's belief that India is the true "Mother of Democracy."
States and government departments will use these themes in their tableaux.
The tableaux will reflect India's advancements in technology, infrastructure, and cultural heritage.
Themes underscore India's commitment to democratic principles.
The celebration signifies the nation's progress and democratic ideals on its 75th Republic Day.