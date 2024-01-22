India News
PM Narendra Modi led the rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Ram Temple. Do you know who designed the dress of the Lord?
Ram Lalla adorned the beautiful yellow colour dress designed by designer Manish Tripathi.
The Khadi and Village Industries Board has made Ram Lalla's new clothes. Manish is working to revive hand-woven clothes.
He graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi.
He started the brands AntarDESI and Naveli, which are now known for providing bespoke and made-to-measure services.