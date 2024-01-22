India News

Ram Mandir: Who designed the dress of Ram Lalla?

Pran Pratishtha

PM Narendra Modi led the rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Ram Temple. Do you know who designed the dress of the Lord?

Manish Tripathi

Ram Lalla adorned the beautiful yellow colour dress designed by designer Manish Tripathi.

Material used for Ram Lalla's clothes

The Khadi and Village Industries Board has made Ram Lalla's new clothes. Manish is working to revive hand-woven clothes. 

Designer Manish is resident of Lucknow

He graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi.

He has also worked as a design partner in BCCI.

AntarDESI and Naveli

He started the brands AntarDESI and Naveli, which are now known for providing bespoke and made-to-measure services.

