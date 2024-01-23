India News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: How much did the Ambani family donate?

How much did they donate?

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, along with his family members, has made a donation of Rs 2.51 crore to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Announcement was made soon

Announcement was made shortly after the Ambani family visited the temple. The ritual ceremony was performed in the presence of PM Modi from 12:20 pm onwards.
 

Who all attended the event?

Mukesh Ambani was in Ayodhya along with his wife Neeta Ambani, daughter Isha and son-in-law Anand Piramal, sons Akash and Anant, with Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant.

Other donations

The RIL chairman has made donations for several temples in the past, with most recent being Rs 5 crore-donation made to Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee in October last year.

Previous donations

Ambani, 66, also made the highest-ever amount of donation by a single devotee of Rs 1.5 crore at the Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Kerala in September 2022.

