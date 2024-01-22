India News
"Today we have got the heritage of that patience of centuries, today we have got the temple of Shri Ram."
"Even a thousand years from now, people will talk about this date, this moment. And what a great blessing it is that we are living this moment and seeing it actually happening."
"Today, I also apologize to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our efforts, our sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries."
"Today that deficiency has been filled. I believe that Lord Ram will definitely forgive us today."
"Seeing the arrival of the Lord, all the people of Ayodhya and the entire country were filled with joy. The trouble that had come due to long separation came to an end."
"That separation during that period was only for 14 years, even then it was so unbearable. In this era, Ayodhya and the countrymen have endured separation for hundreds of years."
"Many of our generations have suffered separation. Even after the Constitution came into existence, a legal battle continued for decades over the existence of Lord Shri Ram."
"There was also a time when some people used to say that if the Ram temple is built then it will catch fire. Such people could not understand the purity of India's social spirit."
"I would like to express my gratitude to the judiciary, which has preserved the dignity of justice. The temple is synonymous with justice, and was also built in a just manner."
"The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is a symbol of peace, patience and mutual harmony of Indian society. This temple is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy."
"Ram is not fire, Ram is energy; Ram is not a dispute, Ram is a solution; Ram is not just ours, Ram belongs to everyone; Ram is not only present, Ram is eternal."
"This temple is not just the Lord's temple; This is the temple of India's vision, India's philosophy, India's direction. This is a temple of national consciousness."
"Ram is the faith of India, Ram is the foundation of India. Ram is the idea of India, Ram is the law of India. Ram is the consciousness of India, Ram is the thinking of India."
"Ram is the prestige of India, Ram is the glory of India. Ram is flow, Ram is effect. Ram is also eternal. Ram is also continuity."
"On this occasion of today, will we bid farewell to the gods and divine spirits who have come to bless us and are watching us? No, not at all."
"Today I feel with a pure heart that the cycle of time is changing. It is a happy coincidence that our generation has been chosen as the architect of a timeless path."
"The generation after a thousand years will remember our efforts of nation-building today. From today we have to lay the foundation of India for the next thousand years."