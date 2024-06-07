 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

India News

What is the salary of MPs in India? Check allowances and perks

1. Salary

An MP earns a basic salary of Rs 1,00,000 per month. This figure was set after the recent pay hike in 2018.

2. Constituency allowance

MPs receive Rs 70,000 per month as a constituency allowance – to cover expenses related to maintaining offices and engaging with constituents within their electoral regions.
 

3. Office expenses

A Member of Parliament receives Rs 60,000 per month for office expenses, which includes costs for stationary, telecommunications staff salaries etc.

4. Daily Allowance

MPs are entitled to a daily stipend of Rs 2,000 for housing, food, and other costs when in the capital during legislative sessions and committee meetings.

5. Travel Allowance

Entitled to 34 free domestic air journeys per year for themselves and their immediate families. They also receive free first-class train travel for official and personal purposes.

6. Accomodation

MPs may be given apartments, bungalows based on seniority.They are eligible to get monthly housing stipend of Rs 2,00,000.

7. Telephone, electricity, water & more

Up to 1,50,000 free telephone calls annually. Also receive free high-speed internet connection.They are provided with electricity up to 50K units and water up to 4K kilolitres.

8. Medical facilities

MPs and their immediate families are entitled to free medical care under CGHS. This includes treatment at government hospitals and select private hospitals which come under scheme.
 

9. Pension

Former MPs receive a pension of Rs 25,000 per month after serving one term in Parliament. For every extra year of service, they get an increment of Rs 2,000 per month.
 

