India News
The 41-year-old leader in the affidavit filed declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 1.66 crore and immovable assets owned by him are worth Rs 1.02 crore.
According to the affidavit, he has Rs 42,000 cash in hand and has three bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 14.40 lakh.
Chirag's immovable asset includes a house worth Rs 1.02 crore in Patna. He does not own any other immovable asset. He is a director and shareholder in six private firms.
Chirag Paswan owns a Fortuner car worth Rs 30 lakh. There is also a gypsy worth Rs 5 lakh.
He appeared in the movie Miley Naa, Miley Hum. He did not make any more films after the failure of the movie at the box office.
He is the son of the late Union Minister and Member of Parliament, Ram Vilas Paswan. Additionally, Chirag Kumar Paswan serves as the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party.