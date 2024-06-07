 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

India News

Check LJP (RV) leader's net worth, family, cars and more

Image credits: Chirag Paswan Twitter

Chirag Paswan's net worth

The 41-year-old leader in the affidavit filed declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 1.66 crore and immovable assets owned by him are worth Rs 1.02 crore.

Cash and jewellery

According to the affidavit, he has Rs 42,000 cash in hand and has three bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 14.40 lakh.

House and immovable assets

Chirag's immovable asset includes a house worth Rs 1.02 crore in Patna. He does not own any other immovable asset. He is a director and shareholder in six private firms.

His wheels

Chirag Paswan owns a Fortuner car worth Rs 30 lakh. There is also a gypsy worth Rs 5 lakh. 

Did a film too...

He appeared in the movie Miley Naa, Miley Hum. He did not make any more films after the failure of the movie at the box office. 

Family

He is the son of the late Union Minister and Member of Parliament, Ram Vilas Paswan. Additionally, Chirag Kumar Paswan serves as the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party.

