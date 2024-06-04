India News
BJP’s Smriti Irani, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 after she soundly defeated Rahul Gandhi, lost from Amethi. She was defeated by Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma.
Engineer-turned-IPS officer K Annamalai was fielded by BJP from Coimbatore seat as the party hoped to make electoral gains in Tamil Nadu.
He lost to Kangana Ranaut in Mandi by over 74,000 votes. Vikramaditya Singh is the son of six-time Himachal chief minister late Virbhadra Singh and sitting MP Pratibha Singh.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah conceded defeat to Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh.
Mehbooba Mufti is another former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister who showed poor poll performance.
The five-term Congress MP lost to Trinamool Congress’ Yusuf Pathan from Baharampur. The region was considered a secure seat for Chowdhury.
The BJP leader lost in Sultanpur. She was defeated by Samajwadi Party’s Rambhual Nishad by 43,027 votes.