India News

Bigwigs who lost Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Image credits: Official social media accounts

1. Smriti Irani

BJP’s Smriti Irani, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 after she soundly defeated Rahul Gandhi, lost from Amethi. She was defeated by Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma.

Image credits: Instagram

2. K Annamalai

Engineer-turned-IPS officer K Annamalai was fielded by BJP from Coimbatore seat as the party hoped to make electoral gains in Tamil Nadu.

Image credits: X-K Annamalai

3. Vikramaditya Singh

He lost to Kangana Ranaut in Mandi by over 74,000 votes. Vikramaditya Singh is the son of six-time Himachal chief minister late Virbhadra Singh and sitting MP Pratibha Singh.

Image credits: social media

4. Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah conceded defeat to Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

Image credits: Omar Abdullah Twitter

5. Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti is another former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister who showed poor poll performance. 

Image credits: X-Mehbooba Mufti

6. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The five-term Congress MP lost to Trinamool Congress’ Yusuf Pathan from Baharampur. The region was considered a secure seat for Chowdhury.

Image credits: social media

7. Maneka Gandhi

The BJP leader lost in Sultanpur. She was defeated by Samajwadi Party’s Rambhual Nishad by 43,027 votes. 

Image credits: Maneka Gandhi/instagram
