India News

Kangana Ranaut to Hema Malini: Check women candidates who won LS Polls

Image credits: Social media

Kangana Ranaut (BJP)

She won Mandi in Himachal Pradesh by 74,755 votes against Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh.

Image credits: social media

Hema Malini (BJP)

Hema Malini, MP from Mathura retained the seat by 5.1 lakh votes.

Image credits: IMDb

Selja Kumari (Congress)

Selja won Haryana's Sirsa Lok Sabha seat by over 2.5 lakh votes.

Image credits: Facebook

Bansur Swaraj (BJP)

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of BJP stalwart late Sushma Swaraj, bagged the New Delhi constituency by 78,370 votes.

Image credits: X

Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party)

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife and Mainpuri's incumbent MP Dimple Yadav secured a comfortable victory with a margin of 2,21,639 votes.

Image credits: X

Misha Bharti (RJD)

Misha Bharti, daughter of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, won against Union minister & incumbent MP from Bihar's Pataliputra Ram Kripal Yadav by a margin of 85,174 votes.

Image credits: Instagram

Mahua Moitra (TMC)

Trinamool Congress candidate in West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat Mahua Moitra won by 56,705 votes.

Image credits: Facebook

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK)

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi retained her Thoothukkudi seat by constituency by bagging 5,40,729 votes.

Image credits: Election Commission
