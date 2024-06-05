India News
She won Mandi in Himachal Pradesh by 74,755 votes against Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh.
Hema Malini, MP from Mathura retained the seat by 5.1 lakh votes.
Selja won Haryana's Sirsa Lok Sabha seat by over 2.5 lakh votes.
Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of BJP stalwart late Sushma Swaraj, bagged the New Delhi constituency by 78,370 votes.
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife and Mainpuri's incumbent MP Dimple Yadav secured a comfortable victory with a margin of 2,21,639 votes.
Misha Bharti, daughter of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, won against Union minister & incumbent MP from Bihar's Pataliputra Ram Kripal Yadav by a margin of 85,174 votes.
Trinamool Congress candidate in West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat Mahua Moitra won by 56,705 votes.
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi retained her Thoothukkudi seat by constituency by bagging 5,40,729 votes.