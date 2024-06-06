Nitish Kumar: Check JD(U) leader's net worth, assets and more

India News
According to media reports, Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, has Rs 22,552 in cash, a drop from Rs 28,135 in the previous year and deposits of Rs 49,202 in different accounts.
Nitish Kumar owns a flat in Delhi's Dwarka area, which is 1,000 sq ft. He got it in 2004 for Rs 13.78 lakh, and now it's worth Rs 1.48 crore.
He also has a Ford Ecosport car worth Rs 11.32 lakh and some jewellery worth Rs 1.28 lakh.
Other movable assets such as 13 cows and 10 calves worth Rs 1.45 lakh, a treadmill, an exercise cycle and a microwave oven.
Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav's meeting on a flight to Delhi provoked a torrent of speculation as power negotiations dominated meetings in Delhi.