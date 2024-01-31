India News

What is Post Office Savings Scheme? Know benefits, charges and more

What is Post Office Savings Scheme?

The post office savings scheme consists of various savings instruments that provide dependable and risk-free returns on investments. Let's look at the benefits, charges, and more.

Highly secured

The schemes are highly secured since they are under the government's supervision and the returns are fixed and guaranteed

Easily available in your nearby office

Post offices are situated almost everywhere, even in rural locales around India.

Minimium deposits

There is a low minimum deposit that amounts to Rs 50, as underprivileged people can avail of the benefits.

Easily transferred from one office to another

These accounts can be transferred from one post office to another without much hassle.

Benefit of ATM/Debit cards

The post-office savings accounts also come with the benefit of ATM/Debit cards for greater accessability.

Minors can also open the account

Even minors can create a post office savings account, but the guardian or parent would manage the funds.

