Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's 6 tips to beat exam stress

Image credits: Narendra Modi | Twitter

1. Take a deep breath

Encouraging a brief moment of self-care, PM Modi suggests taking a deep breath upon entering the exam hall. 

2. Avoid unnecessary concerns

Modi advises against unnecessary concerns like the location of the teacher or CCTV, emphasising that these factors do not impact the students. 

3. Read entire paper

Thoroughly read the entire question paper before starting and formulate a time-management strategy for each section

4. Practice with paper-pen

Modi highlighted the importance of maintaining the skill of writing with pen and paper, particularly for students immersed in electronic devices like iPads

5. Write daily on a topic

He suggests daily practice by selecting a topic, writing about it, and then self-correcting. 

6. Set small goals

Prime Minister Modi encourages students to set small goals and focus on gradual improvement during exam preparation

