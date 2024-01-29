Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's 6 tips to beat exam stress

India News
Encouraging a brief moment of self-care, PM Modi suggests taking a deep breath upon entering the exam hall.
Modi advises against unnecessary concerns like the location of the teacher or CCTV, emphasising that these factors do not impact the students.
Thoroughly read the entire question paper before starting and formulate a time-management strategy for each section
Modi highlighted the importance of maintaining the skill of writing with pen and paper, particularly for students immersed in electronic devices like iPads
He suggests daily practice by selecting a topic, writing about it, and then self-correcting.
Prime Minister Modi encourages students to set small goals and focus on gradual improvement during exam preparation