India News

Interim Budget 2024: Top quotes from President Murmu's address

Image credits: X

1. Inaugural address in the new Parliament building:

This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building has been built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal.

Image credits: X

2. Symbolizing 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' and honoring traditions:

This has the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'...This also has the resolve to honour democratic and parliamentary traditions.

Image credits: X

3. Building new traditions for 21st century India:

It also has the resolve to build new traditions of the new India of the 21st century. I am confident that there will be meaningful conversation on policies, in this new building.

Image credits: X

4. Fastest-growing economy to lunar exploration:

There were many successes - India became the fastest-growing economy. India became the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon.

Image credits: X

5. G20 Summit and India's global influence:

The successful G20 Summit hosted by India strengthened the role of India in the world.

Image credits: X

6. Sports triumphs and infrastructure achievements:

India won more than 100 medals in Asian Games. India also got the Atal Tunnel.

Image credits: X
Find Next One