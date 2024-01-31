Interim Budget 2024: Top quotes from President Murmu's address

India News
This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building has been built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal.
This has the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'...This also has the resolve to honour democratic and parliamentary traditions.
It also has the resolve to build new traditions of the new India of the 21st century. I am confident that there will be meaningful conversation on policies, in this new building.
There were many successes - India became the fastest-growing economy. India became the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon.
The successful G20 Summit hosted by India strengthened the role of India in the world.
India won more than 100 medals in Asian Games. India also got the Atal Tunnel.