Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 7 standout quotes by PM Modi

"Competition and challenges act as inspirations in life, but competition must be healthy."
"Students have become more innovative than ever. This programme is like an exam for me, too."
"Some parents treat their child's report card as their own visiting card, this is not good."
"You must not compare one child with another as that can be detrimental to their future."
"Teachers should not take their work as a mere job, they should take it as a means to empower the lives of students."
"Using your mobile phones and other gadgets is important but not at the cost of your valuable hours. This has become a problem in most households."
"We must be self-confident and make it a point to complete a task given to us. Do not get bogged down by the thought of success or failure."