India News

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 7 standout quotes by PM Modi

1. Cultivating healthy competition:

"Competition and challenges act as inspirations in life, but competition must be healthy."

2. Acknowledging student innovation:

"Students have become more innovative than ever. This programme is like an exam for me, too."

3. Detrimental impact of parental pressure:

"Some parents treat their child's report card as their own visiting card, this is not good."

4. The pitfalls of comparison:

"You must not compare one child with another as that can be detrimental to their future."

5. Empowering through teaching:

"Teachers should not take their work as a mere job, they should take it as a means to empower the lives of students."

6. Balancing technology use:

"Using your mobile phones and other gadgets is important but not at the cost of your valuable hours. This has become a problem in most households."

7. Encouraging self-confidence:

"We must be self-confident and make it a point to complete a task given to us. Do not get bogged down by the thought of success or failure."

