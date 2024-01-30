India News

Interim Budget 2024: Here's what agriculture sector is seeking

1. Boost for small farmers through PM-Kisan:

A significant provision of Rs 60,000 crore has been earmarked for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, benefitting around 86% of small farmers in the country.

2. Emphasis on Kisan Credit Card (KCC):

Recognizing the importance of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC), an allocation of Rs 23,000 crores has been made to ensure farmers can continue availing its benefits.

3. Agricultural loan target increase:

In a bid to encourage diversification into Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries, the agricultural loan target has been raised to Rs 20 lakh crore.

4. Digital agriculture mission funding:

A provision of Rs 450 crore has been allocated for the Digital Agriculture Mission, aiming to leverage technology for the enhancement of the agricultural sector.

5. Focus on biofuels and sustainability:

Anticipating the budget, experts emphasize the potential inclusion of agri-residue utilization in the priority sector lending mandate.

6. Anticipated tax relief and welfare spending:

Experts expect the budget to prioritize fiscal consolidation, welfare spending, and tax relief measures.

7. Agricultural technology and global collaborations:

Industry leaders hope for policies that streamline regulatory processes and encourage global collaborations in the agri-tech sector.

