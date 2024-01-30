Interim Budget 2024: Here's what agriculture sector is seeking

India News
A significant provision of Rs 60,000 crore has been earmarked for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, benefitting around 86% of small farmers in the country.
Recognizing the importance of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC), an allocation of Rs 23,000 crores has been made to ensure farmers can continue availing its benefits.
In a bid to encourage diversification into Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries, the agricultural loan target has been raised to Rs 20 lakh crore.
A provision of Rs 450 crore has been allocated for the Digital Agriculture Mission, aiming to leverage technology for the enhancement of the agricultural sector.
Anticipating the budget, experts emphasize the potential inclusion of agri-residue utilization in the priority sector lending mandate.
Experts expect the budget to prioritize fiscal consolidation, welfare spending, and tax relief measures.
Industry leaders hope for policies that streamline regulatory processes and encourage global collaborations in the agri-tech sector.