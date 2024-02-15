India News

What is Bharat Mart, India's mega project inaugurated in UAE?

Warehousing facility

India will establish Bharat Mart, a warehousing facility in the UAE, offering exporters a unified platform to showcase their diverse products.

100,000 square meters

The Bharat Mart, spanning over 100,000 square meters, will serve as a multipurpose facility with warehouse, retail, and hospitality units. 

Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA)

The Bharat Mart will be set up in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), which is managed by DP World.
 

What will Bharat Mart have?

Retail showrooms, warehouses, offices, and other ancillary facilities that will accommodate various categories of goods, ranging from heavy machinery to perishable items.

Tough time for Dragon Mart?

With Bharat Mart in Dubai, China's Dragon Mart will face a tough challenge in business. Like Dragon Mart, all products will be available in Bharat Mart too.

Bharat Mart expected to open by 2025

It is expected that Bharat Mart will be operational by 2025. It will further enhance India-UAE trade by leveraging Jebel Ali Port’s strategic location and strength in logistics.

