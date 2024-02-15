What is Bharat Mart, India's mega project inaugurated in UAE?

India News
India will establish Bharat Mart, a warehousing facility in the UAE, offering exporters a unified platform to showcase their diverse products.
The Bharat Mart, spanning over 100,000 square meters, will serve as a multipurpose facility with warehouse, retail, and hospitality units.
The Bharat Mart will be set up in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), which is managed by DP World.
Retail showrooms, warehouses, offices, and other ancillary facilities that will accommodate various categories of goods, ranging from heavy machinery to perishable items.
With Bharat Mart in Dubai, China's Dragon Mart will face a tough challenge in business. Like Dragon Mart, all products will be available in Bharat Mart too.
It is expected that Bharat Mart will be operational by 2025. It will further enhance India-UAE trade by leveraging Jebel Ali Port’s strategic location and strength in logistics.