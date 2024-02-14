India News
It features traditional Nagar style of architecture. It stands tall at 108 feet, being crowned with seven shikhars (spires) each representing one of the seven emirates of the UAE.
The temple has two central domes -- 'Dome of Harmony' and ‘Dome of Peace'. It's entrance is marked by eight idols, which symbolises eight values foundational to Sanatana Dharma.
Features stories from ancient civilisations -- Maya, Aztec, Egyptian, Arabic, European, Chinese and African -- all captured in stone. Tales of the 'Ramayan' can also be found.
To reduce carbon footprint, the temple's construction has incorporated fly ash to replace a significant portion of cement in the concrete mix.
Around 150 sensors monitor the structure's temperature, pressure, stress and seismic events, ensuring the safety and longevity of the temple.
The sprawling structure has a prayer hall with the capacity to hold 3,000 people; a community centre; an exhibition hall; a library; and a children’s park.
The temple houses seven shrines, each dedicated to different deities hailing from the North, East, West and South parts of India.