7 things about first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

Image credits: Instagram/BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi

1. Architecture

It features traditional Nagar style of architecture. It stands tall at 108 feet, being crowned with seven shikhars (spires) each representing one of the seven emirates of the UAE.

Image credits: Instagram/ BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi

2. Two domes

The temple has two central domes -- 'Dome of Harmony' and ‘Dome of Peace'. It's entrance is marked by eight idols, which symbolises eight values foundational to Sanatana Dharma.

Image credits: Facebook/BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi

3. Different civilisations

Features stories from ancient civilisations -- Maya, Aztec, Egyptian, Arabic, European, Chinese and African -- all captured in stone. Tales of the 'Ramayan' can also be found.

Image credits: X@abudhabimandir

4. Carbon footprint compliant

To reduce carbon footprint, the temple's construction has incorporated fly ash to replace a significant portion of cement in the concrete mix.

Image credits: X@abudhabimandir

5. Sensor monitor installed

Around 150 sensors monitor the structure's temperature, pressure, stress and seismic events, ensuring the safety and longevity of the temple.

Image credits: X@abudhabimandir

6. Capacity

The sprawling structure has a prayer hall with the capacity to hold 3,000 people; a community centre; an exhibition hall; a library; and a children’s park.

Image credits: X@abudhabimandir

7. Houses 7 shrines

The temple houses seven shrines, each dedicated to different deities hailing from the North, East, West and South parts of India.

Image credits: X@abudhabimandir
