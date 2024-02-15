India News

PM Modi's UAE visit: Here's a recap of the 2-day trip

Image credits: Narendra Modi | Twitter

Launched 'Bharat Mart'

He launched warehousing facility ‘Bharat Mart’ in Dubai, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to strengthen the trade ties between the countries

Image credits: Narendra Modi | Twitter

Inauguration of BAPS Mandir

PM inaugurated the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday in the presence of spiritual leaders of the Swaminarayan sect.

Image credits: Narendra Modi | Twitter

Meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

PM Modi met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries

Image credits: Narendra Modi | Twitter

Warm welcome by Indian community

He was honoured by the warm welcome from the Indian Community in Abu Dhabi today. The vibrancy of the aspora never ceases to amaze him.

Image credits: Narendra Modi | Twitter

Discussion over commerce, connectivity & more

PM Modi met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and said his vision for Dubai’s growth is clearly visible to the entire world.

Image credits: Narendra Modi | Twitter

Addressed World Governments Summit

PM Modi talked about our efforts to make our planet better. He also thanked the Government and people of UAE for their warm hospitality.

Image credits: Narendra Modi | Twitter

Strengthening India-Qatar friendship

He will be meeting the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Thursday to hold talks on bilateral and global issues, aiming to deepen their multifaceted partnership.

Image credits: Narendra Modi | Twitter
