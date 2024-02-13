From Nitish Kumar to Ashok Chavan, 5 fresh setbacks to INDIA bloc

India News
Congress leader Milind Deora and Baba Siddique resigned from party and joined Shiv Sena and NCP, respectively. Former CM Ashok Chavan also resigned from party and joined the BJP.
On January 28, Nitish Kumar surprised allies by leaving Rashtriya Janata Dal and returning to the NDA fold.
PM Modi announced the Bharat Ratna for ex-PM Chaudhary Charan Singh. Jayant Chaudhary, the Rashtriya Lok Dal chief, expressed joy and support for the decision.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that AAP will contest all 13 seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh independently.
Mamata Banerjee declared her decision to contest all 42 seats in Bengal alone. She questioned its ability to win even 40 seats in the upcoming elections.