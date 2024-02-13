India News

From Nitish Kumar to Ashok Chavan, 5 fresh setbacks to INDIA bloc

1. Maha Cong Exits:

Congress leader Milind Deora and Baba Siddique resigned from party and joined Shiv Sena and NCP, respectively. Former CM Ashok Chavan also resigned from party and joined the BJP.

2. Nitish Kumar dumps INDIA bloc:

On January 28, Nitish Kumar surprised allies by leaving Rashtriya Janata Dal and returning to the NDA fold.

3. Jayant Chaudhary's RLD Joins NDA:

PM Modi announced the Bharat Ratna for ex-PM Chaudhary Charan Singh. Jayant Chaudhary, the Rashtriya Lok Dal chief, expressed joy and support for the decision.

4. Arvind Kejriwal declares AAP's solo run in Punjab:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that AAP will contest all 13 seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh independently.

5. Mamata Banerjee dumps INDIA bloc:

Mamata Banerjee declared her decision to contest all 42 seats in Bengal alone. She questioned its ability to win even 40 seats in the upcoming elections.

