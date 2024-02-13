India News

List of countries that accept UPI payments other than India

Indian government releases the list of countries accepting UPI

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was launched in Sri Lanka and Mauritius on February 13th. Later, Indian government released a list of countries that accept UPI payments.

 

Government of India releases image of globe

According to the announcement, the countries where UPI payments are now accepted include France, UAE, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Bhutan, and Nepal.

UPI payment is now accepted at Eiffel Tower at Paris

The UPI payment system was inaugurated at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on February 2nd. An agreement was made between India's NPCI and France's Lira Company.

First country to accept UPI payments - Bhutan

Bhutan became the first foreign country to adopt UPI payments. Earlier, the transactions in Bhutan were carried through BHIM. Later, digital payment was launched on July 13, 2021.

 

Japan likely to join the list?

According to a report from last year, Japan is also set to join India's UPI payment system and contribute to promoting digital identity systems.
 

