How did Sheikh Hasina safely land in India from Bangladesh?

India News
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina departed Bangladesh for India on Monday evening. India's security officials assured her of safe travel to Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad
Sheikh Hasina went to India aboard a C-130J transport plane with the call sign AJAX, which was detected flying low over the Indian border at around 3 p.m.
The Indian radar maintained a careful eye on the aircraft when it entered Indian territory and passed over Kolkata, knowing who was on board.
The Indian Air Force also activated two Rafale fighter aircraft to assist with the flight in the event of an emergency, according to top officials.
Top security brass in India, including National Security Adviser, Army Chief General, and intelligence agency officials convened a high-level meeting to assess the situation.
At roughly 5:45 p.m., the plane was safely allowed to land at the Hindon air base, where NSA Doval greeted the former Bangladeshi prime minister.