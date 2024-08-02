India News

India ranked 2nd largest producer of Aluminium in the world

India ranks as the 2nd largest producer of aluminum, the 3rd largest producer of lime, and the 4th largest producer of iron ore globally.

Image credits: pexels

Record-Breaking Production in FY 2023-24

Iron ore and limestone are the backbone of India's mineral sector, together making up 80% of the total MCDR mineral production by value in FY 2023-24.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Iron Ore production soars

Production rose from 72 MMT in Q1 FY 2023-24 to 79 MMT in Q1 FY 2024-25, marking a notable 9.7% increase.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Limestone maintains steady growth

Production rose from 114 MMT in Q1 FY 2023-24 to 116 MMT in Q1 FY 2024-25, achieving a 1.8% growth.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Manganese Ore Sees Significant Jump

Production surged by 11%, reaching 1.0 MMT in Q1 FY 2024-25, up from 0.9 MMT in the same period last year.
 

Image credits: Social Media

Impact

The continued increase in mineral production, particularly iron ore and limestone, highlights strong demand in key industries such as steel and cement.
 

Image credits: Pixabay
