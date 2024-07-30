India News

Kedarnath to Darjeeling, five worst landslides in India's history

1. Kedarnath, Uttarakhand (2013):

Triggered by unprecedented rain and floods, this landslide resulted in over 5,700 deaths and the destruction of over 4,200 villages.

2. Darjeeling, West Bengal (1968):

Floods caused a landslide that divided a 60 km national highway into 91 parts, killing over 1,000 people and causing extensive damage to property.

3. Guwahati, Assam (1948):

Heavy rains in September triggered a massive landslide, burying an entire village and killing over 500 people.

4. Mapla village, undivided Uttar Pradesh (1998):

A series of landslides over seven days in August resulted in over 380 deaths as an entire village was wiped out, marking one of India's worst human tragedies.

5. Malin village, Maharashtra (2014):

Heavy rainfall on July 30 caused a landslide, resulting in the deaths of around 151 people, with 100 more missing.

