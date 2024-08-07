India News

What is Kasturi Cotton Bharat, the new programme by Indian govt?

The Kasturi Cotton Bharat program is a Ministry of Textiles initiative to promote traceability, certification, and branding of Indian cotton.

Whose Initiative?

The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL)and the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI for traceability, certification, and branding of Indian cotton. 

Kasturi Cotton Benefits

Conforms to quantifiable standards of high quality, and increases softness, strength, and durability of the fabric. It also improves the colour vibrancy.

Made in India

QR-based certification technology is used at each stage of processing. Block-chain-based software platform for end-to-end traceability and transaction certificate.

Stakeholder empowerment

All ginners in the country, including Andhra Pradesh, are empowered to produce the Kasturi Cotton Bharat brand. 100 bales from AP certified under the Kasturi Cotton Bharat brand.

Aim of Kasturi Cotton

Kasturi Cotton initiative aims to give a distinct identity to Indian Cotton, empower farmers, and benefit stakeholders.

