What crimes result in the Death Penalty in India?

Capital Punishment Governance

In India, capital punishment is regulated by the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for legal oversight.

 

Death Sentence Offenses

The death penalty applies to serious crimes such as murder, terrorism-related offenses, and certain cases of rape and gang rape for public safety.
 

Rarest of Rare Cases

The Supreme Court determined that capital punishment is reserved for the "rarest of rare" cases in the significant judgment ‘Bachan Singh vs State of Punjab (1980).


 

Nature of Crime Consideration

The Supreme Court states that death sentences should only be imposed for exceptionally grave crimes, where life imprisonment is deemed inadequate punishment.

 

Trial Court Considerations

Before imposing a death sentence, trial courts must consider all aspects, including the accused’s past criminal record, and ensure a fair trial.

Appeal Process

Death sentences can be appealed and reviewed by higher courts, including the Supreme Court, ensuring multiple layers of judicial oversight and fairness.

 

Mercy Petition Review

The mercy petition process provides an additional opportunity for review before execution, allowing for reconsideration of the death sentence.

 

Execution Method

In India, capital punishment is primarily carried out by hanging, a method authorized by the IPC and conducted under strict legal safeguards.

