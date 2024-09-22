What crimes result in the Death Penalty in India?

India News
In India, capital punishment is regulated by the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for legal oversight.
The death penalty applies to serious crimes such as murder, terrorism-related offenses, and certain cases of rape and gang rape for public safety.
The Supreme Court determined that capital punishment is reserved for the "rarest of rare" cases in the significant judgment ‘Bachan Singh vs State of Punjab (1980).
The Supreme Court states that death sentences should only be imposed for exceptionally grave crimes, where life imprisonment is deemed inadequate punishment.
Before imposing a death sentence, trial courts must consider all aspects, including the accused’s past criminal record, and ensure a fair trial.
Death sentences can be appealed and reviewed by higher courts, including the Supreme Court, ensuring multiple layers of judicial oversight and fairness.
The mercy petition process provides an additional opportunity for review before execution, allowing for reconsideration of the death sentence.
In India, capital punishment is primarily carried out by hanging, a method authorized by the IPC and conducted under strict legal safeguards.