Ajmer: Langar with 4000 kg sweet rice organized on PM Modi's birthday

India News
Langar was organized at the Dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti in Ajmer on Wednesday on the occasion of the 74th birthday of Indian PM Narendra Modi.
To make PM Modi's birthday special, 4 thousand kg of sweet rice was cooked in the historic deg (cauldron) at the dargah.
The process of making sweet rice in a large cauldron started at 11 pm on Tuesday, which took 5 hours to cook.
After the sweet rice was ready, it was distributed among the common visitors and poor settlements on Wednesday (Sep 17).
Birthday wishes were extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Dargah Sharif and prayers were also offered for 140 crore Indians.
On the special occasion, Khadim Syed Afsaan Chishti said that we prepared sweet rice by mixing rice, desi ghee, saffron, mawa and sugar on the birthday of PM.
People were also made to sit inside the dargah and served sweet rice. During this, hundreds of people enjoyed sweet rice at the dargah.