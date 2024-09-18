India News

Ajmer: Langar with 4000 kg sweet rice organized on PM Modi's birthday

Special preparations on the occasion of PM Modi's 74th birthday

Langar was organized at the Dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti in Ajmer on Wednesday on the occasion of the 74th birthday of Indian PM Narendra Modi.

4 thousand kg sweet rice cooked on PM Modi's birthday

To make PM Modi's birthday special, 4 thousand kg of sweet rice was cooked in the historic deg (cauldron) at the dargah.

Sweet rice prepared in 5 hours

The process of making sweet rice in a large cauldron started at 11 pm on Tuesday, which took 5 hours to cook.

Rice distributed to common people in Ajmer on Sep 17

After the sweet rice was ready, it was distributed among the common visitors and poor settlements on Wednesday (Sep 17).

Birthday wishes to PM Modi from Dargah Sharif

Birthday wishes were extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Dargah Sharif and prayers were also offered for 140 crore Indians.

Many things went into making sweet rice

On the special occasion, Khadim Syed Afsaan Chishti said that we prepared sweet rice by mixing rice, desi ghee, saffron, mawa and sugar on the birthday of PM.

Sweet rice distributed inside the dargah

People were also made to sit inside the dargah and served sweet rice. During this, hundreds of people enjoyed sweet rice at the dargah.

