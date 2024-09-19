Auto

Toll-Free Travel: New Rules for Car Owners in India

Global Navigation System

The current FASTag system is changing. In place of FASTag, the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) will be used to collect tolls.

Distance-Based Tolls

According to the new rules, those traveling a certain distance on national highways will no longer have to pay tolls.

20 Km Free Travel Per Day

Cars equipped with GNSS can travel up to 20 kilometres per day on national highways for free. This means they don't have to pay tolls.

Notification Released

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification allowing free travel of up to 20 km per day on national and express highways.

Not Applicable to These Vehicles

Owners of cars travelling more than 20 kilometers will have to pay tolls. Moreover, this rule does not apply to national permit vehicles used for commercial purposes.

No Need to Stop the Vehicle

GNSS tags track the vehicle's location and speed. Tolls will be collected based on the distance travelled and the speed of the cars. So there is no need to stop the car.

Double Toll

Cars without GNSS facility will have to pay a double toll if they travel on GNSS exclusive roads.

