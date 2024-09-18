PM Modi’s favorite suit colors: Decoding his fashion on foreign tours

India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 74th birthday on September 17th. On this occasion, we will show you glimpses of some of his foreign trips.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attire is always a topic of discussion during his foreign trips. The style and color of his suits, in particular, attract attention.
Prime Minister Modi prefers to wear dark-colored suits on foreign trips. He keeps his kurta pajamas in light colors. At the same time, his color is dark in Western attire.
Prime Minister Modi likes to wear coat pants in colors like navy blue, black, gray, and charcoal. These colors suit him very well.
Prime Minister Modi never forgets to wear a brooch on his suit during foreign trips. This makes his attire look even more magnificent.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a smart look in a gray bandhgala suit. He is wearing pants and a white shirt with the suit.
Prime Minister Modi is often seen in a bandhgala two-piece suit during foreign trips. He looks amazing when wearing a blazer and pants.
Prime Minister Modi has taken a brown colored muffler to give a unique touch to the bandhgala suit. This is also the reason for his smartness even at the age of 74
This design is quite famous in Prime Minister Modi's amazing suit collection. You too should buy a straps bandhgala suit for your father.
Prime Minister Modi is said to be quite fit even at the age of 74. He eats healthy food and does yoga regularly.