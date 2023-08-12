India News
Our responsibility includes the technical and technological training of astronauts as well as the traditional responsibility of relieving the planet Earth of natural resources.
The establishment of ISRO was neither accidental nor inevitable. There were many propitious circumstances which contributed to this happening.
Research in space science is fundamental to any advanced technological nation. We have resolved to develop our technological capabilities in space for various national tasks.
We do not look upon research as a kind of pleasure. For us, it is an obligation and a duty.
There are some who question the relevance of space activities in a developing nation. To us, there is no ambiguity of purpose.
The work of an institution should be the work of a man.
