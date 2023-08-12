India News

7 iconic quotes from ISRO's founder

Image credits: Getty

Our responsibility includes...

Our responsibility includes the technical and technological training of astronauts as well as the traditional responsibility of relieving the planet Earth of natural resources.

Image credits: Twitter

ISRO was neither accidental nor inevitable

The establishment of ISRO was neither accidental nor inevitable. There were many propitious circumstances which contributed to this happening.

Image credits: Getty

Research in space science

Research in space science is fundamental to any advanced technological nation. We have resolved to develop our technological capabilities in space for various national tasks.

Image credits: Twitter

We do not look upon research..,

We do not look upon research as a kind of pleasure. For us, it is an obligation and a duty.

Image credits: Getty

There are some who question the relevance...

There are some who question the relevance of space activities in a developing nation. To us, there is no ambiguity of purpose.

Image credits: Getty

Should be the work of a man...

The work of an institution should be the work of a man.

Image credits: Twitter

It is not God that is worshipped

Remember, it is not God that is worshipped but the group or authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority, not violation of integrity.

Image credits: Twitter
Find Next One