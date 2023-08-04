India News
The chakra, which features in the middle of the tricolour, has twenty-four spokes. It was adopted on July 22, 1947.
Each spoke on the chakra symbolises one principle of life and also the twenty-four hours in the day, which is why it is also called the ‘Wheel of Time’.
Mahatama Gandhi commissioned Pingali Venkayya to design a flag on a red and green banner. The idea of the spinning wheel was laid ahead by Lala Hansraj.
Principles represented by it, include courage, patience, self-sacrifice, truth, righteousness, love, spiritual knowledge, morality, welfare, industry, and faith among others.
Appears on several edicts of Ashoka, most prominent among which is the Lion Capital of Ashoka. It is also known as the wheel of duty. It is also shown in the Ashoka Chakra medal.