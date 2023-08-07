India News
The Flag Code of India says that the Flag can be of any size but its ratio of length to height must be 3:2 in the rectangular shape.
The person hoisting the national flag to make sure that the flag is not hoisted in an inverted manner–that is the saffron part of the flag should fly high.
The flag you are hoisting must not display a damaged tricolour and neither it should touch the ground or water. The national flag should not be damaged in whatsoever way
The Flag Code of India suggests that it should be completely destroyed in private by burning it; and if it is paper-made, make sure that its is not abandoned on the ground.
A citizen, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist or display the National Flag on all days and occasions. Tiranga can now be displayed at whatever time.