India News
Originally composed in Bengali by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, the song has a significant historical and cultural background.
The Indian National Congress convention on December 16, 1911, witnessed the debut rendition of 'Jana Gana Mana.'
The song resonated internationally when it was performed in Hamburg on September 11, 1942.
The Hindi version was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950, officially becoming the national anthem.
There's no legal obligation to sing the anthem; respectful silence is also an acceptable gesture.
In 2005, demands to replace "Sindh" with "Kashmir" in the anthem stirred controversies.