Untold stories, debates surrounding India's national anthem

Roots of a National Anthem

Originally composed in Bengali by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, the song has a significant historical and cultural background.

Debut on a Historic Platform

The Indian National Congress convention on December 16, 1911, witnessed the debut rendition of 'Jana Gana Mana.'

Echoes Across Continents

The song resonated internationally when it was performed in Hamburg on September 11, 1942.

Hindi Version's Official Adoption

The Hindi version was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950, officially becoming the national anthem.

A Choice of Respect

There's no legal obligation to sing the anthem; respectful silence is also an acceptable gesture.

Controversial Notes

In 2005, demands to replace "Sindh" with "Kashmir" in the anthem stirred controversies.

